Who Is Kanye West’s Wife? How Does Kim Kardashian Feel About Bianca Censori Spending Time With Kanye West’s Kids?

Kim Kardashian, who went far and wide to prevent Kanye West’s current wife Bianca Censori from being involved in the decision-making process regarding how to share custody of her children, was unable to secure the agreement she desired. Kanye West has equivalent legal powers to raise his children as Kim does.

Involvement Of Bianca Censori With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Although the conflict between Kanye and Kim has persisted since their separation, Kim Kardashian was having a difficult time with more people coming into her space, causing her to feel uneasy about her children’s mindset and well-being. Kim Kardashian was possessive when Bianca Censori entered the picture, even though she has been a decent mother to the children she shares with Kanye West. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kim Kardashian is “fine” with Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori being around their kids to bring about “peace” for the artist.

Kim Kardashian’s Relationship With Kanye West

The 42-year-old TV personality, who recently posted throwback images of a racing license from 1992, presently has an ‘OK relationship’ with her former husband, although they still have a bit of back and forth with certain arguments. But their main objective and Kim’s main focus is to co-parent healthily. The divorce between the founder of SKIMS and the composer of the hit song Flashing Lights was officially completed in November of last year.

Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori

All things considered, Kim is making an effort to co-parent amicably regardless of the midst of Kanye West’s present relationship with his newlywed partner, Bianca Censori. Kanye West, who is now known as “Ye,” and his wife Censori, an engineer for Yeezy, devote more time to Kim and Kanye’s four children, who are North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.

The insider also quickly discussed the businesswoman’s personal love life, saying that Kim will see someone again someday and that she is now more accepting of it. Notably, the reality star’s most recent relationship was with Pete Davidson, an SNL alumnus she was in a relationship from November 2021 until their breakup in August 2022, a little over a year later. Although her goal will always be her children and providing them with a healthy environment, meeting someone new in the future is still a possibility, the insider continued.

