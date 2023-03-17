How Kelly Clarkson Feels About Her Divorce?

After almost seven years of marriage, Kelly Clarkson is reflecting on how it felt to decide to divorce her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

About Kelly’s Divorce from Brandon

In June of the year 2020, Kelly and Brandon decided to get divorced after spending 7 years of married life with each other. Irreconcilable differences were listed as the basis for their breakup at the time by The Voice star who filed for divorce. Court records that were obtained by a particular entertainment news channel showed that the former couple divorced in March of the year 2022. The four-person family had been residing in Montana during the coronavirus outbreak for several months when the news broke out.

What Kelly Said About The Divorce

The talk show presenter and Grammy winner recently discussed how it felt to decide to end her nearly seven-year marriage. In a recent edition of Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, the Grammy-winning talk show presenter and mother of River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6, opened up about her separation from Blackstock.

When the 52-year-old host asked Kelly how divorce affects an individual, she replied that “it rips you apart,” especially whenever you fall in love with someone and it doesn’t work out in the end.

The “Miss Independent” musician continued that according to her, the problem with divorce is, like, it wasn’t an instant choice. She added that especially having the divorce published, people assume they know the whole truth, whereas, in reality, they do not.

What Kelly’s Kids Say About Their Divorce?

Kelly Clarkson is being up about how her family has been impacted by divorce. Clarkson was a guest on “Angie Martinez’s IRL Podcast” and discussed how her children, River, and Remi, who are 8 and 6 years old respectively, have a difficult time adjusting to life without their father, Brandon Blackstock, at home.

She added that every night as she cuddled up with her kids, she genuinely asked her children that were they happy. She also added that she asked them what would make them happier if they weren’t.

Occasionally they say that they want the past time back, especially the past two years, a lot of it, and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so she never said “Oh God” they should not her tell that, but a lot of the time it would was like that she was just really sad. Kelly added that her children wished their mother and father lived together and that she was also completely open about it with her kids by upbringing them like it.

