Angel Fournier: Cuban Rower Passed Away From Heart Attack At The Age Of 34

The greatest rower from Cuba in history, Angel Fournier Rodrguez, passed away on March 16 at the age of 34. Let’s learn more about the rower’s cause of mortality and how he passed away.

Angel Fournier Rodriguez’s Cause Of Demise

The first Cuban to win a gold in jousting, who won the South Korean World Championship, has passed away. The greatest rower in Cuban history, Angel Fournier Rodriguez, passed away this Thursday in the United States at the age of 35 from a heart attack. The Cuban Rowing Federation acknowledged his passing.

Who Was Angel Fournier Rodriguez?

On December 31, 1987, Angel Fournier Rodriguez was born in Caimanera, Guantánamo. Fournier showed off his extraordinary rowing skills by winning a silver medal at the first Alba Games in Havana in 2005 while he was still a young man.

Due to a tactical error, he finished sixth in his Olympic début in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. In Beijing 2008, he had earlier earned a grade of twelve. Fournier was chosen as one of Cuba’s best 10 competitors in both 2014 and 2017.

His impressive resume includes gold titles from the 2011 Pan American Games, 2015 World Cup in Slovenia, 2019, and, perhaps, most importantly, the Olympic Games.

In the single sculls in London in 2012, the greatest Cuban swimmer in history finished seventh. He earned the silver medal at the World Rowing Championships the following year. In the open division, he finished sixth in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

In the single sculls event at the 2017 World Rowing Championships in Sarasota, Florida, he won silver.In 2020, Fournier retired from international competition and relocated to the US.

His Family

On March 16, 2023, Angel Fournier Rodriguez passed away from a heart attack. Cuban Rowing Federation has verified his passing. The family and acquaintances of the late rower have been offered condolences by the Cuban Rowing Federation.

“For each of us who knew him, it is a painful setback. The Federation to which he belonged sends its condolences to his family and colleagues, according to National Rowing Commissioner Angel Luis Garcia.

In 2020, Fournier made a request to leave the Cuban squad.In Dallas, Texas, where he was training and “losing weight,” he planned to resume his career, according to an interview given to CiberCuba in January. With his wife Yusmary Mengana, a World Cup winner and three-time Pan American champion, Fournier had two children: ngel Lázaro and Natalia, who are now 2 and 5 years old.

