Stephen Bromhead: Nationals MP Passed Away After 12 Years In Parliament

Stephen Bromhead, a Nationals member of parliament who served as Myall Lakes’ representative in the NSW legislature for more than ten years, passed away after a mesothelioma fight. He was 66.

What Happened To Stephen Bromhead?

The Mid North Coast MP joined parliament in 2011 with a determination to make a difference for his community, according to Deputy Premier Paul Toole, who verified the news of his passing in a statement on Friday morning.

After being identified as having mesothelioma, Stephen Bromhead passed away. As a Nationals MP, “he set a shining example of someone who passionately fought for what mattered most to his community and when that fight was won, he went straight into battle on the next issue,” said Toole. Dominic Perrottet, the premier, claimed that Bromhead always added color and life to the Coalition party area.

Stephen was the epitome of a Nationals member, completely committed to ensuring that the residents of Myall Lakes and all of rural NSW received their fair share, according to Perrottet. “Stephen’s grace and fortitude over the past year have inspired so many people, and I know that during that time and throughout his career, he has been an exceptional mentor to many Nationals members and to his staff.

Stephen Will Be Greatly Missed

Bromhead, a former detective, joined the Nationals in 1985 because he believed his community required greater representation. After learning he had mesothelioma, he declared last year that he would leave the legislature and not stand in the forthcoming election. He described his illness to NBN News by saying, “Somewhere in my background I’ve come into contact with fibro,” last year. It almost seems like a form of malignancy.

“After 12 years, I leave here not because I want to,” he said in his final speech to the legislature last year. I don’t want anyone to believe that I’m giving up because I’m worn out and don’t want to be a neighborhood member. I’m grateful for the chance, as well as the honor and pleasure of working here for 12 years. Caroline and Sue, his wife, and Bromhead’s children, are still alive.

