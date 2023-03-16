Xavier Cooks’ wife, Kiana Brown: Meet the woman behind the Sydney Kings’ star player

Xavier Cooks is a talented Australian basketball player who plays for the Sydney Kings in the National Basketball League (NBL). He has been an integral part of the team since joining in 2020, but there’s more to Cooks’ success than just his skills on the court. Behind every successful man is a supportive partner, and Cooks is no exception. Look closer at the woman behind the man – Cook’s wife.

Meet the Xavier Cooks

Xavier Cooks is married to his longtime girlfriend, Kiana Brown. The couple met in college and attended Winthrop University in South Carolina. Brown was a member of the school’s track and field team, while Cooks played basketball.

After relations for several years, the couple tied the knot in 2019 in a beautiful ceremony in South Carolina. The wedding was attended by family and friends, including Cooks’ Sydney Kings teammate, Casper Ware.

Who is Kiana Brown?

Kiana Brown is a talented athlete in her own right. She was a standout track and field athlete in college, specializing in the 100m hurdles and the long jump. Brown was a four-time Big South Conference champion named Women’s Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2017.

After graduating from Winthrop, Brown continued pursuing her athletic career, competing in various events worldwide. She has also worked as a fitness model and has a solid social media following, with over 50,000 followers on Instagram.

Supportive Partner

As Cooks has pursued his basketball career, Brown has been a constant source of support. She has attended his games and cheered him on from the sidelines, and has been there to celebrate his many accomplishments.

In a recent interview, Cooks praised his wife for her support and encouragement. “Kiana has been there for me through everything,” he said. “She’s always been my biggest fan and has supported me in every way possible.”

Life Outside of Basketball

While basketball is a big part of Cooks’ life, he and Brown have interests outside the sport. The couple enjoys travelling and exploring new places, and they are both passionate about fitness and health.

In their free time, Cooks and Brown can often work out together or try new healthy recipes in the kitchen. They also enjoy spending time with their family and friends in Australia and back in the United States.

In conclusion, Xavier Cooks’ success on the basketball court is undoubtedly due in part to the support and encouragement of his wife, Kiana Brown. Brown is a talented athlete and a supportive partner who has been there for Cooks through thick and thin. While basketball is a big part of their lives, Cooks and Brown enjoy pursuing other interests and spending time with loved ones. Their strong relationship is a testament to the power of love and support in achieving success in all aspects of life.

