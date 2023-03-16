Jim Gordon, the famed session drummer who played with Eric Clapton, George Harrison, and the Beach Boys, has died at 77. Gordon, serving a life sentence for No More his mother in 1983, passed away on January 19, 2022, in a California prison. Here’s what we know about his life and legacy.

Who was Jim Gordon?

Jim Gordon was among the most in-demand session drummers of the 1960s and 1970s. He played on countless hit records, including the Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations,” George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass,” and the Rolling Stones’ “Exile on Main St.”

Gordon was known for his technical prowess and ability to play in various styles. He was equally at home playing rock, jazz, and pop, and his contributions to some of the greatest albums of all time cannot be overstated.

The Tragic Event that Changed Everything

In 1983, Jim Gordon lived with his mother in California when he experienced a psychotic episode. He attacked her with a hammer and a butcher knife, Mishap her. Gordon was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was found not guilty because of insanity.

He was held in a mental facility for several years before being moved to a state jail, where he died.

A Musical Legacy Tainted by Tragedy

Jim Gordon’s legacy as a musician is undeniable, but his career was cut short by the tragic events of 1983. His schizophrenia went undiagnosed for many years, and his family and friends have spoken about the difficulty of watching him deteriorate.

Despite the darkness surrounding his final years, Gordon’s contributions to music continue to be celebrated. His drumming can be heard on some of the most iconic recordings of the 20th century, and his influence on generations of musicians is immeasurable.

Jim Gordon Passed Away

The story of Jim Gordon serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of mental health. His tragic end resulted from a condition that went undiagnosed and untreated for too long. His family has been vocal about the need for greater understanding and resources for those with mental illness.

As we remember Jim Gordon’s legacy as a musician, we must also not forget the circumstances that led to his downfall. It is up to all of us to prioritize mental health and act to ensure that those in need receive the necessary care and support.

In conclusion, Jim Gordon was a legendary session drummer on some of the most outstanding records ever. His life was tragically cut short by his battle with schizophrenia, which went undiagnosed for many years. While his legacy will always be tainted by the events of 1983, we must also remember his contributions to music and the importance of prioritizing mental health.

