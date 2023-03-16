Carlos Vela Wife, Who Is She? Carlos Vela Married to Saioa Canibano

Carlos Vela, the 33-year-old Mexican is a star of Major League Soccer and one of his nation’s greatest players in history. Carlos began his soccer career in Europe, where he eventually rose through Arsenal’s youth systems. From the year 2011 to 2018, Vela was a member of Real Sociedad, aside from the Basque Country in the north. Carlos’ life was completely changed when he crossed paths with his Saioa Canibano in Spain, who is now his beloved wife. Read more to know who Saioa Canibano is and what relationship she shares with Carlos Vela.

Who is Carlos Vela’s Wife?

The relationship status of their dearest stars is something that the public today is very interested in knowing. Carlos Vela’s Wife is one of the searches on the list, indicating that his followers were curious about his romantic or cohabiting relationships.

Saioa Cañibano is Vela’s wife’s name and when he first met her, Saioa was a reporter at a nearby news organization. Since they kept their relationship a secret, it is uncertain when the pair first started relations. Nonetheless, they made their public debut soon after the arrival of Romeo, their first child, in 2016.

The 2018 World Cup travel to Russia by Vela brought about a significant transformation in Saioa’s life. Just before the contest, they tied the knot and the wedding took place. They then relocated from the western US coast to Spain’s northern shore. The couple, who now reside in Los Angeles together, has two lovely children. Saioa is focused on raising the children and supporting her husband as he nears the end of an illustrious soccer career.

Who Is Carlos Vela?

Carlos Vela, a Mexican winger who leads Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer, retired from international competition in the year 2018 after he made 72 appearances for his country. During his time at Arsenal, he gained popularity, but due to fierce competition in his position, he found it difficult to secure a regular starting berth.

Vela spent seven years on the roster of the North London club before leaving on loan to several clubs until making a permanent move to Real Sociedad in the year 2012. Vela joined LAFC before the 2018 season began and soon rose to prominence in the MLS, scoring 34 goals in the year 2019 to win both the MVP and Golden Boot awards.

Vela reportedly said that the 2018 World Cup marked the end of his international career in May 2020.

