Who is Petra Kvitova Husband?, What To Know About Him?

Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, made a special announcement about getting engaged to Jiri Vanek in her “special place” at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Three days after coming in second place at a WTA Tour 1000 event in Cincinnati, Kvitova, who won her two titles in 2011 and 2014, tweeted the good news of her engagement to former competitor Vanek.

Who is Petra Kvitova’s Husband?

Petra Kvitová, a professional tennis player, is in love with Ji Vank. According to reports, they have been relations since August of the year 2021. They are a really attractive couple, and they got engaged last year in July.

Former professional tennis player Ji Vank competed for the Czech Republic. He is 44 years old and was born on April 24 in the year 1978, in Domalice, Czechoslovakia. He chose to play tennis when he was still young. At just 17 years old, Vank advanced to the French Open Boys’ semifinals and rose to No. 14 in the junior singles world rankings. Moreover, he became a professional in the year 1996, winning 11 Challenger tournaments along the way. In October of the year 2000, he achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 74 in the world.

Vanek’s estimated net worth is $7 million. Petra Kvitová, his engaged partner, had a staggering net worth of $24 million. She has a sponsorship agreement with Nike that covers her entire wardrobe. She uses a Wilson racquet that is comparable to Roger Federer’s. Moreover, UniCredit Bank, Ceska Posta, and IMG are her sponsors. She also represents TAG Heuer and ALO Diamonds as a brand ambassadors.

Vanek and Kvitova Relationship Timeline-

Vanek, 44, and Kvitova, 32, have been linked since the middle of the year 2020, according to rumors. They started cooperating in the off-season of the year 2016. Karolina Pliskova was coached by him in the past.

The World No. 21 had confessed her relationship with Vanek a year prior, right before leaving for the Grand Slam in New York. The Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome last year is generally accepted as the time when the couple started Close enough.

The highest position Vanek held as a professional tennis player was No. 74, which he attained in the year 2000. He was previously married to his first wife Marketa, from whom he had two daughters.

Kvitova has made the news of her engagement twice in the past seven years. She announced that she was engaged to her hockey player boyfriend from the Czech Republic, Radek Meidl, in 2015.

Moreover, Radek Stepanek and Adam Pavlasek, both Czech tennis players, were once romantically linked to the two-time Wimbledon champion.

