Who Is Jeanne Cadieu? Jake Gyllenhaal’s Girlfriend

Since the end of the year 2018, Jake Gyllenhaal has been Relationship his now girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu. For the duration of their years-long relationship, the two had kept things very private. However, last year on 6th May, they were spotted holding hands on a rare public outing in New York City.

What You Should Know About Jeanne Cadieu?

Jeanne has been modeling for ten years, even though she is young (16 years younger than Jake). In the year 2014, Jeanne stated in an interview with FashionTV that she started her profession two years prior and intended to pursue modeling full-time after she received her college degree.

Currently represented by Elite Model Management and Women Management Paris, Jeanne has booked campaigns with numerous famous brands, including Levi’s 501, La Mer, and R. M. Williams. Apart from this, Jeanne has also walked the runways of New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week on multiple occasions. Jeanne most recently made an appearance in an editorial for M le Magazine du Monde featuring college fashion from the 1990s.

Jeanne is focusing on her education in addition to her modeling career, which undoubtedly keeps her busy. Jeanne is presently enrolled at Columbia University, though it’s unclear what she’s studying or for what degree (where Jake also studied for a bit before dropping out to pursue acting).

Although it is still unknown how she and Jake met, Jeanne initially caught the attention of fans when she and Jake were photographed taking a trip to Europe in the summer of the year 2018, when they visited London and Greece. It appeared that Jake and Jeanne were “formally” Relationship by December of that same year.

Jake and Jeanne’s First Official Red Carpet Appearance-

“The Lost Daughter” premiered at the New York Film Festival that was held in September of the year 2021, and the couple made their official red carpet debut there Jeanne posed with her boyfriend, Jake Gyllenhaal alongside Gyllenhaal’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and her partner, Peter Sarsgaard.

Gyllenhaal has previously been romantically linked to several other well-known celebrities, including Kristen Dunst, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Taylor Swift, and many more.

In an interview with Vogue U.K. in May 2020, the 40-year-old actor discussed some of his personal life reflections. He claimed that as he has gotten older, he has become more committed to living his life rather than just becoming enmeshed in his career and Hollywood.

Jeanne quarantined with her boyfriend in Jamie Lee Curtis’ guesthouse in Los Angeles during the early stages of the pandemic. And evidently, they became closer after spending that time together. In the year 2022, in an interview with Esquire, Jake remarked on Jeanne and mentioned that in a lot of respects, they were like family. He further went on to add that the relationship he was in was a supportive and loving one and that he felt at ease with Jeanne.

