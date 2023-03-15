Who Is Angela Bassett’s Husband? Angela Bassett Marriage to Courtney B. Vance

Angela Bassett is an American actress noted for her dramatic stage and cinema performances. She has acted in a number of films and television series, and her work has received critical praise. While Bassett’s work life is well-documented, many people are curious about her personal life, notably her relationship with her husband and family.

Here’s everything you need to know about Angela Bassett’s husband.

Who is Angela Bassett?

Angela Bassett was born in New York City on August 16, 1958. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in African-American studies from Yale University before pursuing acting at the Yale School of Drama. She made her film debut in 1986 with “F/X,” and she has subsequently been in “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Malcolm X,” and “Black Panther.”

Marriage to Courtney B. Vance

Angela Bassett has been married to Courtney B. Vance, an actor, since 1997. The pair met while both were Yale School of Drama students and began seeing each other shortly after. They married in New York City in a simple ceremony and have been together ever since. Vance is also an excellent actress, having appeared in films such as “The Hunt for Red October” and “Dangerous Minds,” as well as television shows such as “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”

Angela Bassett Family Life

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance have two children: Slater, a son, and Bronwyn, a girl. The family is noted for their closeness and support of one another’s careers. Bassett has spoken in interviews about the difficulties of combining motherhood with her demanding acting schedule, but she has always prioritized her family.

Public Appearances

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance are frequently seen together at public occasions such as red-carpet premieres and award ceremonies. They’ve also collaborated on various projects, including the TV show “American Horror Story” and the film “Panther.” Bassett is involved with various humanitarian groups and has worked as a UNICEF ambassador in addition to her acting profession.

In conclusion, Angela Bassett is married to actor Courtney B. Vance, and the couple has been together for over two decades. They have two children together and are known for their close-knit family dynamic. While Bassett’s professional life is well-documented, she has always been private about her personal life and values her family above all else.

Read Also: Everything You Need to Know About Serena Williams’ Husband