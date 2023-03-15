Who is Anneka Rice and is she married?

Anneka Rice is a well-known British television presenter and broadcaster who has been in the public eye for over three decades. Born on October 4, 1958, in Cowbridge, Wales, Anneka has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry, appearing on various television shows and radio programs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Anneka Rice and her life, including whether or not she is married.

Who is Anneka Rice?

Anneka Rice began her career as a trainee with BBC Radio Bristol in the late 1970s before working for BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2. She then transitioned to television, presenting the famous “Challenge Anneka” show from 1989 to 1995. The show was a huge success and saw Anneka travelling across the country to help various charities and organizations.

Personal Life Of Anneka Rice

Anneka Rice has always been private about her personal life; little is known about her relationships or family. However, she has been open about her struggles with mental health issues, including anxiety and depression. She has spoken publicly about seeking help and the stigma surrounding mental health.

Marriage and Children

Anneka Rice was previously married to Nick Allott, a theatre producer, and they have two children together. However, the couple divorced in the early 2000s, and Anneka has not remarried.

Recent Work and Projects

In recent years, Anneka Rice has continued to work in the entertainment industry, appearing on various television and radio programs. She has also become an ambassador for multiple charities, including the Alzheimer’s Society and the National Autistic Society. In 2019, she participated in the reality television show “Strictly Come Dancing” and was partnered with professional dancer Kevin Clifton.

In conclusion, Anneka Rice is a popular television presenter and broadcaster who has been in the public eye for over three decades. While she has been private about her personal life, it is known that she was previously married and had two children. Despite facing personal struggles with mental health, she has continued to work in the entertainment industry and advocate for various charities.

