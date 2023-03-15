Darren Waller was allegedly furious with Josh McDaniels for announcing his wedding plans before to the deal.

Darren Waller, the star tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders, was reportedly upset with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for revealing his wedding plans before a potential trade. According to sources, Waller felt that McDaniels had breached his trust and violated his privacy by sharing details about his personal life with the media.

Here’s what you need to know about the situation.

Darren Waller From Addiction to Stardom

Darren Waller has become one of the most dominant tight ends in the NFL, but his road to success was challenging. Waller battled addiction early in his career, which led to multiple suspensions and almost derailed his career. However, he sought help and turned his life around, earning a second chance with the Raiders in 2018. Since then, he has become a key player for the team, making two Pro Bowls selections and setting numerous franchise records.

Josh McDaniels: A Controversial Figure

Josh McDaniels is no stranger to the spotlight. In 2010, he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos and was embroiled in a scandal involving unauthorized videotaping of a San Francisco 49ers practice. The NFL penalized him, and the Broncos eventually dismissed him. Since then, he has served as the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, where he and head coach Bill Belichick have won numerous Super Bowls.

The Wedding Plans Leak

According to sources, Josh McDaniels had contacted the Raiders regarding a potential trade for Waller during the 2022 NFL offseason. As part of those discussions, McDaniels reportedly revealed details about Waller’s upcoming wedding to the media. This news was met with surprise by Waller, who felt that his personal life had been exposed without his consent. The trade ultimately failed, and Waller remained with the Raiders.

Waller’s Reaction and McDaniels’ Apology

Waller reportedly expressed his disappointment with McDaniels, feeling he had violated his trust by sharing personal details with the media. McDaniels, for his part, issued an apology to Waller and the Raiders organization, stating that he had not intended to cause harm or breach any trust. The incident has not had any lasting impact on Waller’s career, and he has continued to thrive.

In conclusion, Josh McDaniels’ disclosure of Darren Waller’s wedding preparations was a violation of trust that irritated the star tight end. Nonetheless, it has had no long-term influence on his career, as he remains one of the NFL’s most formidable players. McDaniels apologized for his actions, and the incident serves as a reminder of how important it is to safeguard athletes’ personal lives and privacy.

Read Also: Who is Anneka Rice and is she married?