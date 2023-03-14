Everything You Need to Know About Serena Williams’ Husband

Who is Serena Williams’ husband? Serena Williams is one of the most accomplished tennis players in history, with 23 Grand Slam singles titles to her name. But behind every great athlete is often a supportive partner, and for Williams, that partner is Alexis Ohanian.

Who is Alexis Ohanian?

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian is best known as the co-founder of Reddit, the popular online discussion platform, but he’s also a devoted husband and father. Ohanian and Williams met in 2015 while staying at the same hotel in Rome. They hit it off immediately and began seeing each other soon after. The couple kept their relationship relatively private in the beginning, but they eventually announced their engagement in December 2016.

Ohanian proposed to Williams at the same hotel in Rome where they first met, on the very spot where they had first sat together. Their wedding, held in November 2017, was a star-studded affair that featured performances by Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland. Ohanian and Williams exchanged vows in front of family and friends at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans.

Always Got Each Other’s Backs

Since then, the couple has welcomed two children together: daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., born in September 2017, and son Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. II, born in September 2021. Throughout Serena Williams’ illustrious career, Ohanian has been a constant source of support. Serena Williams’ husband is often seen cheering her on from the sidelines at tournaments, and he’s quick to offer words of encouragement when she faces setbacks on the court.

In fact, Ohanian has been such a vocal supporter of his wife that he’s even been accused of distracting her during matches. During a game at the 2019 US Open, Serena Williams’ opponent, Caty McNally, complained to the chair umpire that Ohanian was making too much noise from his seat in the stands. Williams, for her part, dismissed the complaint, saying that her husband was just being “passionate.”

A Big Name in the Tech Industry

Beyond his supportive role, Serena Williams’ husband, Ohanian has also been an advocate for diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. In 2017, he resigned from Reddit’s board of directors to protest the company’s handling of hate speech and racism on the platform. He urged the company to replace him with a Black candidate, which they ultimately did.

Serena Williams’ husband has also been vocal about the importance of paid parental leave for mothers and fathers. He took a 16-week paternity leave after the birth of his daughter, and he’s been an advocate for policies that would allow other parents to do the same.

In many ways, Ohanian and Williams are the ultimate power couple. They both have successful careers and are committed to making the world a better place. They have also devoted parents who prioritize their family above all else. It’s clear Serena Williams’ husband is supportive, both on and off the court. Whether she’s battling it out in a Grand Slam final or juggling the demands of motherhood, Ohanian is always there to offer his unwavering support. And that’s what makes their relationship such an inspiration to fans around the world.

