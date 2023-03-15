The First Royal Wedding in 2023 Was a Private Event. Everything You Should Know About Jordan’s Princess Iman

Jordan’s Princess Iman, daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, tied the knot with Zaid Mirza in a small, private ceremony on March 13th, 2023. The wedding, which took place at the Royal Palace in Amman, was attended by close family members and friends.

Princess Iman, 24, looked stunning in a white lace gown, while Mirza, a businessman and entrepreneur, wore a traditional Jordanian thobe. The couple exchanged vows before small guests gathered before celebrating with a reception.

Here’s what you need to know about the new royal bride and her wedding.

Princess Iman: The Young Royal

Princess Iman is King Abdullah II and Queen Rania’s second child and eldest daughter. She was born on September 27th, 1998, and is the niece of Crown Prince Hussein, who is poised to become Jordan’s future King. Princess Iman is a graduate of the Royal Military College Sandhurst in the United Kingdom and has been active in humanitarian endeavours in Jordan. She has also received recognition for her fashion sense and is regarded as a fashion icon in the region.

The Bride and Groom’s Love Story

Princess Iman and Zaid Mirza’s love story began when they were introduced by mutual friends in 2020. Mirza, the founder of a digital marketing agency, and the princess hit it off and began Relations. The couple kept their relationship private, but rumours of their engagement began circulating in late 2022. Mirza proposed to Princess Iman in December of that year, and the couple announced their engagement in January 2023.

The Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Princess Iman and Zaid Mirza’s wedding was a small, intimate affair attended by close family members and friends. The couple opted for a traditional Jordanian wedding, with the princess wearing a white lace gown and Mirza wearing a thobe. The ceremony occurred at the Royal Palace in Amman, and guests were treated to a reception afterwards. The wedding departed from the grand, public weddings typically associated with royal families and reflected the couple’s desire for a more low-key celebration.

What’s Next for the Newlyweds?

Following their wedding, Princess Iman and Zaid Mirza will likely embark on their honeymoon before settling into married life. The princess is expected to continue her philanthropic work, while Mirza will continue to run his business ventures. The couple has not yet announced their plans for starting a family, but they have expressed their excitement for their future together.

In conclusion, Princess Iman’s wedding to Zaid Mirza was a small, intimate affair that reflected the couple’s desire for a low-key celebration. The princess, known for her philanthropic work and fashion sense, looked stunning in a white lace gown. The newlyweds are expected to embark on their honeymoon and continue their careers. Although they have not yet announced their plans for starting a family, the couple has expressed their excitement for their future together. We wish them all the best in their married life.

