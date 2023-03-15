Ciara would undoubtedly win the prize for the most daring outfit if there were prizes given out for the best red carpet costume on Oscar night. With a translucent halter dress by Dundas with a plunging neckline, the singer and businesswoman caught eyes as she and her husband Russell Wilson arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night. The fully transparent piece had a crystal cross-hatch pattern, which showed a microscopic, tiny black thong underneath.

Ciara’s Appearance at Vanity Fair Oscars Party-

Ciara is no stranger to fashionable clothing choices and her recent appearance at Vanity Fair Oscars proved so. The “1, 2 Step” singer was one of several singers who dazzled at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty and walked to the red carpet to pose for photos at the event on Sunday, following the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Ciara opted for one of the evening’s most daring outfits, arriving in a barely-there mesh dress.

The 37-year-old wore a sheer, shimmering Dundas netted halter gown for the event, leaving nothing to the imagination, then covered herself with black undergarments and flesh-colored pasties for the photos. Black velvet elbow-length gloves, Cartier diamond drop earrings, black strappy Santoni shoes, and Ciara’s elbow-length gloves completed Ciara’s dashing ensemble.

What To Know About Ciara-

Ciara Princess Harris is an American singer, dancer, songwriter, actress, and model who was born on 25th October 1985. She is the only child of Jackie and Carlton Clay Harris and was born in Fort Hood, Texas. She had to move around a lot as the daughter of a military officer, but when she was a teen, her family finally settled in Georgia, where she and two friends started a girl trio called “Hearsay.” However, the group later dispersed, after which Harris persisted in pursuing a career in music despite this and eventually secured a publishing deal for her songs. She composed music for performers including Fantasia Barrino and Blue Cantrell.

In Atlanta, she began to develop her singing career. The amazing young singer collaborated with producer Jazze Pha to create demos for her debut album. He assisted Ciara in signing a contract with LaFace Records. She later launched her well-received debut album, “Goodies,” which debuted at the top of the charts and was awarded triple platinum status. She then released “Ciara: The Evolution,” another album, which was also certified platinum.

