What to Know About Leighton Vander Esch’s Wife?

Leighton Vander Esch, a middle linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League, was born on 8th February in the year 1996. He attended Boise State during his collegiate football career before being selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the NFL Draft that was held in the year 2018.

Who is Leighton Vander Esch’s Wife?

Madalynn Tucker, the wife of Leighton Vander Esch, is a rodeo and she also used to play guard for her college and was also a famous basketball player.

Professional rodeo performer Tucker frequently refers to herself as a horse girl. In the sport of rodeo, both of them ride horses and perform various feats for a predetermined amount of time. Both Tucker’s and her husband’s Instagrams are replete with images of them either riding or just caressing horses.

As her relationship with Esch was made public, Tucker grew to have a sizable following and became well-known. She was raised in Riggins, Idaho, where she was born and raised by parents Levi and Abigail Tucker.

When did Leighton Vander and Maddy First Met?

When Leighton and Maddy were still in high school, they first became friends. Since they were young children, the two have been together. They were able to get to know each other more easily because they are both natives of the little town of Riggins, Idaho.

The Salmon River High School in Riggins, Idaho, served as their respective high school. On 5th July in the year 2018, Vander Esch popped the question to his longtime love Maddy with a stunning diamond ring. As she wrote in the description of her Instagram image, Maddy was overjoyed to have been proposed to by the guy of her dreams. The two got engaged next to a river.

In the walkway leading to the riverside, where he proposed to her, Leighton had adorned the area with flowers. The two fell in love and got married the following year on July 16 in the year 2019. Leighton appeared smart and dashing in his black suit, while Maddy looked stunning in her white wedding gown. Leighton lives with Maddy in Dallas, Texas, where he works for the Cowboys. The family of the couple includes two pet dogs. Thor and Scout are the names of the house dogs. On their Instagram, they frequently share photos of their dogs.

