Who Are The Ex Boyfriends Of Lady Gaga? Is Lady Gaga Still With Michael Polansky?

Since entering the public eye with her music in 2008, Lady Gaga has lived an eventful love life, even if it is occasionally kept private. Here’s more information on her Relationship past.

Relationship With Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga, 36, has had a lot of success in her singing career and love life! The singer has a lengthy list of number-one singles, as well as a number of ongoing relationships that have occasionally made headlines. Although she is currently blissfully relationship with Michael Polansky, she has had some other notable relationships over the years that we are now recalling.

Before Gaga, whose actual name is Stefani Germanotta, entered the music industry and was just getting started, she dated Luc Carl after meeting him in a New York City bar in 2005. They dated on and off for six years, but little is known about their relationship since it took place before she became well-known. By 2008, it appeared they had broken up.

On the set of her 2011 music video for the single “Yoü and I,” which was written about her relationship with Luc, Gaga actually got to know Taylor Kinney. He was portrayed as her love interest on screen and in real life as well.

Relationship With Christian Carino

After years of an open relationship, Taylor proposed to Gaga in February 2015, and she accepted. They made their final joint appearance in public in March 2016, and by July of that year, they had split up. We’ve always felt like Taylor and I were meant to be together. We have ups and downs like all relationships do, and we’ve been taking a vacation,” Gaga said in a statement at the time. “As ambitious artists, we hope to continue the straightforward love we have always shared despite our busy schedules and great distances. Please support us. We are just like everyone else and genuinely care about one another.

Gaga first appeared with Christian Carino in public in January 2017. A month later, he was spotted with her at the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas, where they had been hanging out at a Kings of Leon performance. They stayed together for the remainder of 2017 and into 2018, and in October 2018 they officially announced their engagement following reports of an impending nuptial.

Dan Horton 2019

In July 2019, Gaga posted a picture of a bouquet of flowers with a flower she was smelling in the backdrop and tagged sound engineer Dan Horton in the post. She captioned the picture with the phrase “Italians cook with love” and a crimson heart emoji. But by October 2019, Gaga described herself as single.

