Who Was Liam Kearns and What You Should Know About His Wife Angela?

The 60-year-old Liam Kearns, who was the football manager for the Offaly GAA has recently passed away. He suffered an unexpected illness on Sunday and due to that, he passed away. Kearns, a native of Tralee, was well-known and regarded in the football world for having a fruitful managerial career.

Who Was Liam Kearns?

Irish football manager Liam Kearns was born in Tralee, Country Kerry, Ireland in the year 1962. The tragic news is that he died recently on March 13, 2022, while he was just 60 years old. Liam was well-known for playing Gaelic football and had a prosperous managerial career throughout his life. Before being named the senior football manager for Offaly GAA, Kearns had previously managed several football teams, that included Limerick, Waterford, and Tipperary.

Offaly GAA issued a statement in which they expressed their sadness after hearing his passing away news. In their official statement, they praised Kearns for his considerable contributions to the team during his brief tenure as a senior football manager as well as for earning the respect of everyone who is connected to Offaly GAA.

He also made a big difference while leading the Offaly squad. The GAA community was devastated by his passing away news. Liam will always be regarded as a gifted manager and an ardent supporter of the football world.

Who Is Liam Kearns’ Wife?

Liam’s Wife appears to like to avoid the spotlight because the internet could only turn up her name. Liam’s wife’s name is Angela Kearns. Moreover, Liam had also not shown the internet or his fans any photos of his wife while he was with us.

However, it is known that the couple has two beautiful girls, named Rachel and Laura. The identities of Liam Kearns’ wife and daughters could also be seen on the GGA’s official website and Twitter, where they expressed their sympathies to them.

About Liam’s Professional Life-

Apart from being a coach, Liam was also a player and he was also a member of the Austin Stacks club. Liam Kearns spent two years competing for the Kerry minor team, which he helped win the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship that was held in the year 1980.

Following graduation, Kearns played football for the Kerry under-21 and senior teams, where he assisted Austin Stacks in capturing the Kerry Senior Football Championship medal that was held in 1986.

In the late 1950s, Kerry was led by Ollie Kearns, Kearns’ father, to an All-Ireland MFC championship. His Father, Ollie, was a wing forward for the Graiguecullen team that won the 1965 Laois Senior Football Championship title.

