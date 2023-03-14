Know About Valentina Paloma Pinault, The Daughter of Salma Hayek

Can their Oscar appearance be called the ideal mother-daughter date ever? Yes! On the 2023 Oscars red carpet that was held on Sunday night, actress Salma Hayek was joined by her 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault. The two looked stunning in matching red gowns. Hayek shone in a sequined, figure-hugging Gucci dress while keeping the rest of her ensemble modest with loose curls, glowing makeup, and a straightforward gold clutch. Pinault coordinated in a crimson A-line dress with no straps, which she accented with a sparkling choker and glossy Old Hollywood waves. The internet wants to know more about Salma’s daughter and we are here with little details about her.

Who is Valentina Paloma Pinault?

Even if Salma Hayek’s adolescent daughter has access to the most expensive brands and products, there are times when she must exercise her discretion when choosing dresses and cosmetic styles. She is a fashion star and has a good knowledge of fashion and dressing sense.

Being the kid of an international actress and a fashion mogul, the 15-year-old star kid understands that even doing small things can capture the attention of dozens of reporters and followers of her family, thus consequently, she makes sure to have access to a few necessities.

Valentina appears to specialize in perfume. Despite occasionally accessorizing her appearance with a little pocketbook, she frequently carries her favorite colognes, Chanel Misia, and Yves Saint Laurent’s Black Opium. Pinault told Vogue that, despite coming from one of the richest families in the world, she saved her allowance to pay for it. She prefers traditional makeup companies and traditional hues, such as the Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Nude lip liner.

What Salma Says About Her Daughter?

When asked if Valentina wanted to follow in her famous mother’s footsteps back in April, Salma Hayek told Vogue México that Valentina would like to be an actor and then a director because that’s what makes sense to her daughter.

Hayek also tweeted numerous pictures of Valentina as a toddler and memorable scenes from her birthday party in September to commemorate Valentina’s 15th birthday. “You are my everything, Valentina,” she wrote in the caption and added that she was grateful for the strength of her amazing spirit. The tweet also mentioned that Valentina’s presence has brightened their life and it was an honor to be her mother. Lastly, Salma added that she adored her beautiful daughter a thousand times over.

