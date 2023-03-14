Dick Fosbury, an Olympic high jumper, passed away at the age of 76 following a “short bout with a recurrence of lymphoma.”

After a brief battle with lymphoma recurrence, Olympic gold medallist and creator of the “Fosbury Flop” high jump method Dick Fosbury passed away on March 12, 2023, at the age of 76. Fosbury had a huge influence on the high jump event and on the world of sports, and his legacy will continue to motivate competitors for years to come.

Who was Dick Fosbury?

Richard Douglas Fosbury was born in Portland, Oregon, on March 6, 1947. Fosbury initially played basketball and football in high school but eventually found his passion in track and field. He was unsuccessful originally in the high jump event, struggling to clear the bar using the traditional scissor-kick technique.

In 1963, Fosbury started experimenting with a new technique that involved jumping over the bar headfirst with his back to the ground. He called this approach the “back-first” technique, later known as the “Fosbury Flop.” Initially, Fosbury faced resistance from his coaches and fellow athletes, who believed his unorthodox technique was dangerous and ineffective.

However, Fosbury persisted and continued to refine his technique. In 1968, he won the NCAA championship using the Fosbury Flop, and the following year, he set a new world record at the US National Championships. Fosbury’s revolutionary approach to the high jump would change the event forever and make him a household name.

Dick Fosbury Olympic Gold

Fosbury’s breakthrough performance came at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, where he competed against some of the world’s best high jumpers. Fosbury cleared the bar at 2.24 meters, setting a new Olympic record and winning the gold medal. His victory was a personal triumph, a validation of his new technique, and a testament to his persistence and innovation.

The Fosbury Flop quickly became the standard high jump technique and is still used by virtually all high jumpers today. Fosbury’s legacy extends far beyond his gold medal and world records. His innovation and willingness to challenge the status quo have inspired generations of athletes to push boundaries and explore new approaches to their sports.

After retiring from competitive athletics, Fosbury continued to be involved in sports, serving as a coach and administrator. He was inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame in 1981 and the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1992. Fosbury also received numerous other honours and awards, including being named to Sports Illustrated’s list of the 50 most significant sports figures from Oregon.

Remembering a Legend

Fosbury’s passing has been met with condolences and tributes from the sports community and beyond. His impact on the high jump event and the world of athletics cannot be overstated, and his legacy will continue to inspire athletes and innovators for generations to come.

Fosbury’s determination to challenge convention and push boundaries is a reminder that innovation and progress are born from a willingness to take risks and try new things. His legacy serves as a reminder that the most significant achievements often come from those willing to challenge the status quo and embrace the unknown.

In conclusion, the passing of Dick Fosbury is a significant loss for the sports world, but his legacy will continue to live on through the countless athletes and innovators he has inspired over the years.

