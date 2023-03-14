What To Know About Shaughna Phillips?

Shaughna Phillips is a popular reality TV personality known for her appearance on the famous show called “Love Island.” Shaughna has a huge fan following and her online fans are always curious to know who is Shaughna Phillips seeing and about her personal life.

What Fans Should Know About Shaughna Phillips?

Shaughna Phillips is a British reality television star and social media influencer. On January 25 in the year 1994, Eddie and Tracey had a beautiful baby girl whom they named Shaughna Phillips. Shaughna was born in London, England.

In the year 2020, Phillips gained fame after participating in the sixth season of the well-liked ITV2 reality series called “Love Island.” Phillips was a democratic services officer for the London Borough of Lambeth before making her appearance on the famous reality show.

She has also worked as a social media influencer and beauty blogger. She has a sizable following on Instagram. Phillips made a name for herself on the show for her openness and honesty as well as her issues with body image and self-worth. She finished the series in fourth place and rapidly won over the fans.

About Shaughna’s Personal Life-

Since the year 2020, Shaughna Phillips has been seeing Billy Webb, who also seems to be her childhood friend who was born in the year 1993 in England. Billy worked as a land delegate at work. Before his widely publicized arrest that took place this year in January by the Met Police London for holding Class A Narcotics for possession and delivery, he was an obscure character in the public eye save from his relationship with Shaughna Phillips. As the police themselves had stated, Shaughna had collaborated with them and did not know about his operations.

In the second or third week of March, Shaughna will give birth to the child that she is having with Billy. The 28-year-old reality show contestant was seen for the first time in February after speaking out about her partner Billy’s drug arrest, holding her stomach as posing for photos by the river.

Shaughna, who is due in March, put the issue behind her and grinned at the media while sporting a tight dress and sunglasses. After it was reported that she hasn’t spoken to him since his imprisonment last week, former Love Island star Shaughna opened out about the possibility of being a single mom.

She also mentioned in a statement that after trying for a few weeks, it is evident that the baby’s father is not present around. Nonetheless, she added that her primary attention has always been on getting ready for the birth and being as calm as she can.

Read Also: Who Is Elizabeth Banks’ Husband?