Naonobu Fujii, a former Toray Arrows player, just passed away. The men’s national volleyball squad of Japan was also served by Naonobu Fujii. Continue reading to learn every detail about his passing from this article.

Who Is Naonobu Fujii’s Girlfriend?

In September of the year 2021, Fujii announced his marriage with Miya Sato as legal. Since then, they have been married, and the couple has been keeping their relationship private by avoiding the spotlight.

Not to add that Miya, Naonobu’s wife, is a former volleyball player from Japan. A volleyball player for the Women’s National Team, Miya Sato was also a member of the Hitachi Rivale team as well. On May 27 of the year 2021, she announced her retirement and decided to focus on her family and personal life.

Regarding her professional volleyball endeavors, Miya competed for Japan at the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Grand Champions Cup which was held in the year 2017.

Brief About Naonoby Fujii Passing Away-

Naonoby Fujii played volleyball for Toray Arrows and the men’s national team of Japan. Born on January 5, in the year 1992, Fujii was born and raised in the town of Miyagi, Naonoub. Moreover, he attended the Furukawa Industrial High School, which had a volleyball focus.

He eventually developed an interest in the sport after applying to Furukawa Industrial High School. Subsequently, he became a member of Juntendo University. He participated in a variety of outdoor sports, that included cycling and tracking.

Naonoby Fujii, who was 31 years old, passed away on March 10th, 2023. Toray Arrows, his squad, reported the news of his passing on social media. Fujiii also competed in the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship that was held in the year 2017.

He posted about his illness and his advanced stomach cancer on his Instagram feed in February 2022. By the end of 2021, after a game, he experienced eye pain that persisted for quite some time.

The Japanese volleyball community was horrified by Fujii’s prognosis, and they mourned his passing after he passed away. The Japan Volleyball Association offered its condolences to the family.

Volleytrails tweeted about Naonobu Fujii, and the tweet stated that they offered Nakkun’s family and loved ones their sincere condolences during this hard time. The statement also added that they feel bad for his teammates, coaches, and supporters who were moved by his brilliance and spirit. Lastly, it added “Nakkun, rest in peace,” and that he was sadly lost but will always be remembered by his loved ones.

