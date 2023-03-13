Who is Chase Stokes currently in a relationship with?

Heaven on Earth… On February 23, Chase Stokes, who played John B. in the first two seasons of Outer Banks, will be seen again in the third. Fans of the Netflix star—and his co-star Madeline Cline—can’t get enough of him. However, in November 2021, right before filming Season Three, the couple called it quits after dating for over a year.

Is Chase Stokes in relationship with anyone at the moment?

There are rumors that Stokes is in relationship with country music star Kelsea Ballerini.

In January of 2023, the duo was sighted together at the College Football National Championship Game in Los Angeles, sparking dating rumors.

“Chase and Kelsea have been flirting back and forth ever since they met through friends at the NCAA Football National Championship Game,” a source told Us Weekly.

On January 13, Stokes dropped more hints about their romance by posting a photo carousel of them hugging via Instagram. Stokes’ purported girlfriend, who filed for divorce from her spouse Morgan Evans in November 2022, had also recently ended a relationship.

While nothing is official yet, the Outer Banks star was gushing about his possible flame during the Season 3 premiere.

“Just simply, she’s a remarkable person. Forever and always, she will be my best friend “I was listening to Extra, he told me.

“She’s about to experience a life-changing event. I just want to express how proud I am of her.”

We’re having a nice time and that’s all I’ll say,” he told TMZ back in January regarding his relationship status.

Are Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline still a couple?

After playing on-screen lovers in Outer Banks, Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes revealed their real-life relationship shortly after the show’s 2020 premiere. The two were linked in a highly publicized relationship for nearly a year before calling it quits in October 2021, as reported by E! News.

Stokes told Entertainment Tonight, “Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a pact to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first,” in reference to their professional relationship and its importance to their personal lives.

