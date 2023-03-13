Kenzaburo Oe, a pacifist and anti-nuclear writer from Japan, passed away at age 88. He was the second writer from Japan to receive the Nobel Prize in writing. During a press conference, Nobel laureate Kenzaburo Oe discussed a Tokyo-based anti-nuclear petition campaign.

Who Was Kenzaburo Oe?

Nobel Prize winner Kenzaburo Oe, renowned for his pacifist writings and his books about his disabled son, passed away in Japan on March 3rd, according to a statement from publisher Kodansha. After Kawabata Yasunari, he became the second writer from Japan to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1994. The publisher confirmed that the writer’s after life ceremony, who passed away from old age, had already been conducted by family members.

“Full Of Hope For A New Beginning”

Oe was born in the village of Shikoku, and his mother reared him after his father passed away during World War II. Oe, who was ten years old at the end of the Second World War, experienced lasting effects from Japan’s participation in the war. He was motivated by the American troops’ democratic ideology. He belonged to an artistic generation that was “deeply injured” by the conflict but “full of hope for a rebirth,” according to Oe.

Oe later moved on to Tokyo University to study French literature. He began writing tales there while still a student. For his fiction novel “The Catch,” in which he wrote about an American pilot captured by Japanese villagers during the war, he received the Akutagawa Prize, an award given to young authors, in 1958. In a 2014 interview, he stated that he thought Japan had “some” culpability in the conflict.

“People all over the globe suffered greatly as a result of this war, in which so many powerful nations took part… And it is a fact that nuclear weapons were developed and used during this protracted conflict, he continued. He also declined the 1994 Japan Order of Culture Award, which was given by the monarch. I would.

He declared, "I would not acknowledge any power or value higher than democracy. The author also organized several anti-nuclear demonstrations later in his life. Shinzo Abe, the nation's previous prime minister, was criticized for his efforts to change the pacifist constitution of the nation.

A Writer Who “Exudes Poetic Force”

His son, who was born in 1963 with a cranial deformity that caused a mental impairment, served as the inspiration for many of Oe’s most famous works. A year after the birth of his son, the author’s book “A Personal Matter,” which detailed his difficulties with accepting his son’s disability, was published.

Oe is a writer who “with poetic force creates an imagined world, where life and myth condense to form a disconcerting picture of the human predicament today,” according to the Nobel committee.

