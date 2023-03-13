What Happened to Erin Maroney Fraser? What we know so far

On March 29, 2023, Erin Maroney Fraser, a former writer for Saturday Night Live, passed away at 43. Fraser was a gifted writer and comic; his admirers and coworkers are mourning his passing. Here is what we now know about her passing and the events leading up to it.

Erin Maroney Fraser’s Cause of Death

Her family or representatives have not officially announced the cause of Erin Maroney Fraser’s death. However, according to reports, Fraser had been battling an undisclosed illness for several months before passing.

Fraser was known for her wit and humour and successful career as a comedy writer. Her passing has shocked her colleagues and fans, who are mourning the loss of a talented and creative individual.

Erin Maroney Fraser’s Career

Early in the new millennium, comedic writer Erin Maroney Fraser started her career. She contributed to several well-known television programs, such as Late Night with Conan O’Brien and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In 2011, Fraser joined the writing staff of Saturday Night Live. She quickly became known for her clever writing and ability to craft hilarious sketches and characters.

During her time at SNL, Fraser worked on some of the show’s most memorable sketches, including “The Californians,” “Whiskers R We,” and “Girlfriends Talk Show.” She also wrote for some of the show’s most beloved cast members, including Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon.

Fraser’s talent as a writer earned her several Emmy nominations during her career. Her work was widely celebrated for its sharp wit and ability to make audiences laugh.

Condolences for Erin Maroney Fraser

A flood of eulogies from Erin Maroney Fraser’s coworkers and supporters followed the announcement of her demise. Several of her old SNL coworkers posted condolences and tributes to her talent and inventiveness on social media.

Tina Fey, who worked with Fraser on SNL, tweeted, “Erin was a brilliant writer and a joy to work with. Her humor was always fresh and surprising. We will miss her terribly.”

Kate McKinnon tweeted in support of Fraser: “Erin was a wonderful person who made the world a funnier place to live. I’m happy to have met her and had the opportunity to work with her.”

Other comedians and writers who paid tribute to Fraser included Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon.

The funeral arrangements for Erin Maroney Fraser have not yet been announced. However, it is expected that many people from the comedy community will attend to pay their respects to one of her generation’s most talented and beloved writers.

In sum, Erin Maroney Fraser was a promising talent lost to the comedy industry. Her contributions as a writer and comic will endure for a long time. Our hearts go out to her family and friends at this trying time, and we offer our condolences.

Read Also: How Did Jason Kaye Pass Away? Obituary and Cause of Death for Top Buzz Star and DJ