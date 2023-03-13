Since March 8th, Mechanicville officers have been looking for Daniel Murphy. In an abandoned Troy home, the body of the missing Mechanicville man has now been found. Let’s take a closer look at Daniel Murphy’s 41-year-old Mechanicville experience, Daniel Murphy went missing and was later discovered dead.

Investigation

Since Wednesday, Daniel Murphy, 41, has been AWOL. His situation has now been taken up by the Troy Police Department. Murphy’s family last heard from him on March 8 but they haven’t heard from him since because he didn’t show up for work. Additionally, his wife posted a message on Facebook promising to let her know if anyone found out Murphy’s whereabouts.

What Took Place?

According to Troy’s deputy police chief Steven Barker, Murphy was found unconscious and lifeless at around 7 o’clock in an abandoned house close to 8th and Hoosick streets. It took some time for his identification to be verified. However, according to Mechanicville Police Chief William Rabbit, Murphy’s missing person case has been closed, and his family has been notified. Troy officers say they don’t believe his passing away to be suspicious right now.

Murphy allegedly has a past of addiction, and his family has already informed the authorities of their concerns that he might have relapsed. The investigation is still ongoing, and Troy police say they are awaiting the findings of the toxicology and autopsy.

