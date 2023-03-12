Paulina Porizkova Claims To Be Courting Once More: I Never Even Thought I Could Trust Anyone Again

Paulina Porizkova is inviting love into her life. The model recently revealed during an appearance on the HollywoodLife Podcast that she has been trying out a new romantic relationship.

What Happened In Her Relationship

While discussing the book Us by Terrence Real, the 57-year-old told the podcasters, “I was reading it when I was single, and I thought, ‘The next man I meet where I feel like the potential for a relationship is going to go somewhere, I’m going to make them read this book before we get anywhere for real. I just handed that book to someone, I can state that.

The model said that her mystery man did read the book, and that it sparked “the most amazing conversations about ourselves, where we are going, and what we want,” even though the relationship is still what she refers to as “in the early days.”

The model added that she “didn’t even know that I could ever trust anyone again to want to be in a relationship” in the audio interview. Porizkova said, “My work is cut out for me,” adding that she’s still having trouble with her “trust issues.”

She Is The Greatest Model

The former America’s Next Top Model judge was previously married to The Cars singer Ric Ocasek. She was most recently connected to writer Aaron Sorkin. The two boys’ parents were no longer together when he passed away.

Porizkova has spoken at length about her complex relationship with Ocasek, who she said could be “controlling” in a 2021 interview on The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet.

Porizkova explained to de Cadenet that her husband “didn’t want me to do anything” regarding their marriage. He didn’t want me to leave the house. He desired for me to always be in his immediate vicinity. I mistook my role as his sole emotional supporter for everything for affection.

About Her Relationship

She referred to Ocasek’s decision to strike her name from the will as a “betrayal” of her love and confidence. She remarked at the moment, “I have no way of knowing what possessed him to do this. The model claimed to be rediscovering romance and sex in her 50s in 2021.

“I was only 19 when Ric and I started dating; I’m now 56, having just recently celebrated my birthday,” she said. And now that I’m back out there dating, I’m discovering that I’m not very adept at it. Due to the fact that I was an adolescent the last time I dated, I continue to act like a weird teenager when it comes to dating. I’m probably a little silly because I haven’t gotten used to being a mature lady yet.

