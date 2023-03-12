Denise Russo Dies: Reality TV Star Died At The Age Of 44

Denise Russo, a reality TV personality best known for her role in “X-Life,” has died at the age of 44 from undetermined causes. According to TMZ, police in San Diego said they found the actress unconscious on the floor of her friend’s residence on Sunday.

What Happened To Denise Russo?

Russo was declared dead soon after emergency personnel tried in vain to revive her. Despite the fact that her cause of death is still unknown, drug paraphernalia was allegedly discovered by authorities. Susie Stenberg, a friend of Russo’s and a former “X-Life” cast member, revealed to the publication that Russo was living in her car at the time of her passing and had called Stenberg the previous evening to express her affection for her.

Denise was characterized by Stenberg as “the most loving and loyal person.” At the “X Life” Launch Party at Beso on December 15, 2010, in Hollywood, California, are Denise Russo and Pierre Luc Gagnon. At the “X Life” Launch Party at Beso on December 15, 2010, in Hollywood, California, are Susie Stenberg and Russo. According to the San Diego PD, an investigation into Russo’s death is presently in progress.

She Became Popular In The Series “The X-Life”

Little is known about the celebrity other than the fact that she was a member of one of the three couples on “The X-Life,” a 2011 VH1 reality series that followed the lives of extreme sports competitors and their partners.

Russo had a son with professional skateboarder Pierre-Luc Gagnon when the program was broadcast, but the two were said to have broken up before her passing. Russo frequently shared glamour photos of herself on Instagram; her final post was made a few days before she passed away.

Her passing devastated her friends and admirers. “My darling. Be at peace now. I’m sorry for all your suffering,” one mourner wrote. “I do not comprehend. So gorgeous. But fighting all those monsters,” a different person lamented. Had to be terrible. You can no longer live in your vehicle. No longer in use.

