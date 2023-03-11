Lewis Largent, a prominent KROQ DJ and MTV “120 Minutes” VJ, died at the age of 58. With his work at Los Angeles’ KROQ-FM and MTV, he contributed to the mainstreaming of alternative music in the United States. Check out this story to learn more about what happened to him and Lewis Largent’s cause of death.

How Did Lewis Largent Died?

Lewis Largent passed away on February 20 after a protracted illness, his family reveals to Variety. Lewis Largent was a well-known DJ on KROQ and an influential alternative music MTV VJ in the 1980s and 1990s.

Largent, a native of Southern California, was a competitive golfer when he was younger and encountered the general manager of KROQ while working at a country club.

The general manager of the station was impressed by Largent’s musical ability and offered him an internship, which ultimately resulted in a full-time position in 1985. He rose quickly through the ranks and was given the position of music director in 1989.

Lewis Largent Cause Of Death

It was confirmed, according to the official accounts, that he passed away on Monday, February 20, after a protracted illness. But it has not yet been revealed what disease he had.

Lewis Largent’s Life And Work

In 1992, Largent left the network to take a job at MTV as vice president of music programming, where he soon began hosting “120 Minutes.” This 1990s-era channel Sunday-night tradition increased both Largent’s and the genre’s visibility on a national scale.

This author recalls a particular major label president attempting to influence business leaders during a conference by persuading Largent to return his call. He included numerous artists on “120 Minutes,” including Trent Reznor, Radiohead, Bjork, David Bowie, and PJ Harvey.

Largent ultimately stopped hosting the show in 1995, but he remained in that role until he was named senior vice president of A&R at Island Def Jam Recordings in 1999. He held this position until 2004, during which time he worked closely with a number of other artists and signed Sum 41 and Andrew WK.

Tributes To Lewis Largent

Poorman, Jim Trenton remarked Lewis Largent, a producer at KROQ who was a previous intern of mine, sadly passed away today at the age of 58. He possessed such ability. For a few years, we couldn’t be separated. In reality, we attended one of the most illustrious baseball matches ever, Dodgers vs. Oakland, together. the 1988 World Series, where Kirk Gibson’s home run was witnessed.

