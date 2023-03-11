Rick Scheckman Dies: David Letterman’s Film Coordinator Died At The Age Of 67

Rick Scheckman, who worked for David Letterman for more than 30 years, died today. Rick rarely appeared on camera for outrageous comedic segments. Let’s look at his cause of death and how he passed away in more depth.

How Did Rick Scheckman Passed Away?

David Letterman’s film supervisor Scheckman passed away at age 67.Scheckman, who had “multiple health issues,” died early on Friday morning at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, according to his buddy Leonard Maltin.

A touching video was shared by David Letterman as a tribute to his colleague Scheckman. A tribute to our cherished friend, colleague, and veteran Letterman staff member Rick Scheckman, he wrote. Goodbye, Shecky.

Who Was Rick Scheckman?

Rick served as David Letterman’s veteran NBC and CBS film coordinator. The Queens native was a passionate film collector who had accumulated rare material from countless decades of celluloid that could be used for commercials, TV shows, and other purposes.

Maltin wrote in a blog post, “This required cataloging and organizing hundreds and hundreds of 16mm reels and devising a method to provide quick access to individual shots.

March 1982 saw Scheckman start contributing to Late Night With David Letterman, just one month after the NBC show’s premiere. Scheckman was employed by the writers so frequently that a full-time job as a film coordinator was made available to him.

Shecky knew where to look if the writers came up with a joke that needed film of a monkey washing a cat 20 minutes before the start of the show, according to writer Mark Evanier.

Rick Scheckman’s Profession

One month after Late Night debuted on NBC in February 1982, Rick began working as a consultant for Dave, and he remained with the show until Dave retired from CBS’s Late Show in May 2015.

He was designated “Film Coordinator” throughout the entire production and was in charge of supplying the film footage that the show frequently required on short notice.

Rick Scheckman Cause Of Death

Illness was Rick Scheckman’s reason of death. He had a number of physical issues. An emotional ode to Rick was made by the official David Letterman YouTube account.

Rick worked as a film coordinator for Letterman for many years, first on NBC’s Late Night and then on CBS’ The Late Show, according to the Syracuse Cinephile Society. Additionally, he made cameos in several sketches and jokes on Letterman’s shows.

