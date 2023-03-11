Jim Durkin, the original guitarist for the California-based thrash pioneers Dark Angel, has died. Let’s examine Jim Durkin’s cause of death and how he passed away in more depth.

How Did Jim Durkin Passed Away?

At the age of 58, DARK ANGEL guitarist Jim Durkin died away. Jim’s wife Annie posted an announcement about his passing early today on his Facebook page.”I want to let you know that Jimmy, my best friend and spouse, passed away on Wednesday morning with a broken and heavy heart. Jimmy was the love of my life.

We want to express our gratitude to his fans for their unwavering devotion and support. We’ll release a thorough statement very shortly. While we grieve, we ask that you honor the family’s privacy.

Jim Durkin Cause Of Death

We regret having to notify you of Jim Durkin’s passing. Jim Durkin was thought to have a pleasant disposition. Given the recent news, many people must be interested in learning the cause of death for Jim Durkin. Jim Durkin’s exact reason of death hasn’t yet been made public. As soon as new details become available, we’ll update this report.

Although our staff declines to confirm any rumors regarding the news, you can be sure that we are making every effort to compile pertinent details about the tragedy and provide the most current updates as soon as possible; however, keep in mind that family privacy should be respected.

Who Was Jim Durkin?

Before departing from DARK ANGEL in 1989, Durkin, a founder member, contributed to the band’s first three albums, “We Have Arrived” (1985), “Darkness Descends” (1986), and “Leave Scars” (1989). He was a founding member of DARK ANGEL when they reformed in 2013, and he has been touring with them ever since. Durkin had recently been missing a few of DARK ANGEL’s shows.

Gene Hoglan’s wife Laura Christine attended the performances in his stead. DARK ANGEL, who have been sporadically touring since reuniting a decade ago, will play the legendary album “Darkness Descends” in its entirety at three special performances next month at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, California.

Jim Durkin Obituary

Losing a loved one is among the worst experiences anyone can have in life. Any journey must have a final goal. Sadly, the person’s time on earth has now come to a stop with their death. We extend our love, prayers, and wishes for eternal peace to his family, friends, and loved ones. Peace be upon him.

