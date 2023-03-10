Pat Cummins’ mother dies due to prolonged illness

Patrick James Cummins (born May 8, 1993) is the Test and One-Day International (ODI) cricket captain for Australia. His right-arm quick bowling style has put him in the conversation for the greatest in Test cricket. Among ICC test bowlers, Cummins is ranked first as of January 2023.

Cummins first played in a Test match in 2011, at the tender age of 18. Thereafter, injuries kept him out of international play until 2015, and from Test cricket until 2017. Once the 2019 cricket season concluded, Cummins was honoured with two major accolades: the Allan Border Award as Australia’s top player and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award.

Pat Cummins mother’s Cause of death

Maria Cummins, the mother of Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins, died on Friday in Sydney after a long illness. On Friday, the second day of the series-deciding fourth Test between Australia and India, the Australian team honoured the memory of their skipper, Pat Cummins’, mother by wearing black armbands. During the past few weeks, Maria, who was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, has been fighting a terrible sickness due to a recurrence. On Thursday night, she passed away at her home.

Before day two of the decisive Test, Australian coach Andrew McDonald broke the devastating news to his team. “We are very grieved by the loss of Maria Cummins overnight,” Cricket Australia said in a statement on Friday. Our deepest sympathies go out to Pat, the Cummins family, and all of Pat’s friends on behalf of Australian Cricket.

This is a day of mourning for the Australian men’s squad, therefore they’ll be donning black armbands in tribute. Australia’s leader in the first two Tests, Cummins, returned to Sydney last month to be with his terminally ill mother. Steve Smith led the team to a nine-wicket victory in his absence during the Indore Test. After the first day, Australia scored 255/4, with Usman Khawaja (104) and Cameron Green (49 not out) not being dismissed.

Pat Cummins Early career

Cummins got 4 for 16 and was chosen Man of the Match in the 2010-11 KFC Twenty20 Big Bash semifinal match against Tasmania. He took as many wickets as anybody else in the competition and tied for first place.

Cummins made his first-class debut at 17 in March 2011 against Tasmania. The numbers he gave back were 2/80. Cummins bowled 65 overs in the 2010–11 Sheffield Shield final, one of the three matches he participated in towards the end of the season. Afterwards, a back issue forced him to withdraw from Australia A trip to Zimbabwe.

