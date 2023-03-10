Missing: What Happened To Sunshine Spearchief? Get To Know Everything About 16 Year-Old Lethbridge Teenager

16-year-old Sunshine Spearchief has been missing since March 8. Let’s examine Sunshine’s situation in more depth.

What Happened To Sunshine Spearchief?

Sunshine Lethbridge is absent from the spearhead. In order to find Spearchief, police are appealing for the public’s assistance. On March 8, she was scheduled to meet her guardian after school, but the police claim they never arrived.

She remained there until the conclusion of the school day, according to her school’s staff. According to the Lethbridge Police Department, there are concerns about her health and well-being.

Her Description

Sunshine Native American, measuring about 185 centimeters tall, and weighing about 55 kilograms, is characterized as spearchief. Spearchief was last seen wearing black high-top sneakers, a long black winter coat, grey hoodie, and black pants. She is an Alberta native, hailing from the metropolis of Lethbridge. On March 8th, she was last seen at school.

Investigation

The Lethbridge Police recently posted the information on Facebook. The Lethbridge Police Service of Alberta reports that it does not know the whereabouts of the spearchiefs at this time.

Read Also: Katie Ashmore Dies: Know Everything About Her Cause Of Death