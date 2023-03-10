FBI: 8-Year-Old Girl Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez Found In Mexico After Being Lost Since 2018

An 8-year-old child named Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez who has been missing since 2018 has been discovered in Mexico. A child reported lost in 2018 has reportedly been located in Mexico and safely flown back to the United States, according to authorities.

What Happened To Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez?

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was taken from a Washington state mall by her actual non-custodial mother, Esmeralda Lopez, in October 2018, according to the FBI. According to KPTV, Aranza visited her biological mother under judicial supervision that day. According to the authorities, she was transported to Mexico.

The 8-year-old Aranza was eventually discovered safe in Michoacán, Mexico, by Mexican officials, according to the FBI, and was brought back to the United States by special agents.

What Did FBI Officer Said?

Richard A. Collodi, special agent in command of the FBI’s Seattle field office, said, “For more than four years, the FBI and our partners did not give up on Aranza. Our current focus will be on helping Aranza settle back in to American society.

According to the authorities, Aranza’s mother was detained in Puebla, Mexico, in 2019 and sent to Washington state via extradition. After pleading guilty to second-degree abduction, robbery, and first-degree interference with custodial rights in 2021, Lopez received a 20-month prison term.

Read Also: What Happened At The End Of You Season 4 Part 2, Has Joe Goldberg Become A Good Person?