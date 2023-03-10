Olympic Gold Medalist Dame Valerie Adams Has Announced Her Marriage Has Ended In A Shocking Separation

Olympic gold medalist Dame Valerie Adams has revealed that she and her husband, Gabriel Price, are divorcing.Gabriel Price and Dame Valerie Adams’ separation has been officially revealed.

What Happened To The Couple?

The two-time Olympic gold medalist posted on Facebook that she had “something to share” and wanted people to hear it directly from her.I’ve split up with Gabriel. Although we are no longer together, we are both still fully dedicated to raising our lovely children,” she said.

Five-year-old Kimoana and three-year-old Kepaleli are the couple’s two offspring. As with any breakup, it can be difficult and emotionally taxing, so Adams kindly asked that people honor her family’s privacy at this time.

Do They Have Kids?

A small Mormon wedding took place at Temple View in Hamilton in 2016 between Adams and Price, who have been close since infancy thanks to their parents and church. At the age of 37, two-time Olympic winner Dame Valerie Adams ended her career in the shot put in March of last year.

Adams, who won back-to-back gold medals in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012, also won silver and bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and she made Olympic history by becoming the first woman to earn medals at four different games in one field event last year in Tokyo.

Adams expressed her awe at being chosen to represent New Zealand in public. “I’ve had so much pleasure representing Aotearoa for the past 22 years. I’m humbled to demonstrate that little old New Zealand has what it takes to be the greatest in the world as my life’s work, she said.

She has won the world championship four times, the indoor world championship four times, and the Commonwealth Games three times in addition to her Olympic triumphs.

About Her Career

She received the Sportswoman of the Year award seven times and was named the supreme award winner at the Halberg Awards for three straight years starting in 2007.

Adams carried the New Zealand banner during the closing ceremony of her fifth Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, which she said meant a lot to her and her family.

At the time, Adams expressed his hope that his children, Kimoana and Kepaleli, would share his pride in the moment when they grew to comprehend what their mother does. Adams expressed her desire to motivate other mothers and female competitors after winning the bronze medal in Tokyo.

“I hope to continue inspiring female athletes all over the world that it is absolutely possible to have a child, return to the top of the world, and do that, and today is a testament to that,” she said. At the 2017 New Year’s Honours, Adams received the title of Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

