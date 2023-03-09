What Is Health Condition Of Mitch McConnell? Mitch McConnell Was Taken To Hospital After tripping At Hotel

According to a spokesman for the senator, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was taken to the hospital after falling at a nearby hotel.

Mitch McConnell Tripped

The 81-year-old senator from Kentucky tripped while at a dinner in Washington on Wednesday. His treatment required his admission to a hospital, according to spokesman Doug Andres. The GOP leader fractured his shoulder in 2019 after tripping and falling at his Kentucky home. He had surgery at the time to fix the fracture in his shoulder. He worked from home for a few weeks as he recovered as the Senate had just begun its summer break.

Condition Of Mitch McConnell

The condition of the 81-year-old Republican was not immediately known. Mr. McConnell had surgery in 2019 after breaking his shoulder in an outdoor space at his Louisville residence. Before the accident on Wednesday, Mr. McConnell had stayed late at the Capitol to support Republicans in their triumph over a new District of Columbia criminal code that reduced mandatory minimum sentences for some violent crimes.

The bill was approved and delivered to President Biden. Mr. McConnell referred to Mr. Biden’s abrupt change of heart last week when he announced that he would sign the legislation after originally opposing it, as “flip-flopping.” On Thursday, it was uncertain whether the mishap would prevent Mr. McConnell from serving in the Senate, where Democrats hold a narrow 51-49 majority.

Mitch McConnell’s Absence In Senate

Since he hasn’t been physically present in the Senate, Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, a first-term Democrat who was employed remotely for weeks while getting treatment for clinical depression, hasn’t been able to cast a vote. Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris had to deliver the tie-breaking vote on two of Mr. Biden’s judicial nominations because Mr. Fetterman as well as other Democratic senators were not present.

The Senate Republican leader with the longest tenure in history is Mr. McConnell, the previous majority leader. He was easily re-elected as the party’s Senate leader last year, defeating Florida Senator Rick Scott in the first contest he had encountered since taking over the Republican leadership position in 2007.

Read Also: How did Andre Smith die? What was the cause of his death?