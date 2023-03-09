How did Andre Smith die? What was the cause of his death?

The Nebraska basketball community was stunned on March 4, 2023, by the sudden death of former player Andre Smith. The 23-year-old, who had just completed his collegiate career in 2022, was found dead in his apartment in Lincoln, Nebraska. The news of his untimely passing has left family, friends, teammates, coaches, and fans in shock and mourning.

Who was Andre Smith?

Andre Smith was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 1, 1999. He grew up in a rough neighbourhood but found solace and purpose on the basketball court. Standing 6’7″, Smith was a versatile and athletic player who could play multiple positions. He attended St. Ignatius College Prep, where he honed his skills and earned a scholarship to play at the University of Nebraska.

At Nebraska, Smith played for four seasons under coach Fred Hoiberg, who praised him for his work ethic, leadership, and team-first attitude. Smith was known for his scoring ability, rebounding prowess, and defensive intensity. He helped lead the Cornhuskers to their first NCAA tournament appearance in four years in 2022.

Andre Smith Cause of Death

The cause of Andre Smith’s death is still under investigation. According to the Lincoln Police Department, Smith’s body was discovered by a friend who had come to check on him after he failed to respond to messages and calls. The police have ruled out foul play and suicide but have not yet released further details.

Tributes and Obituary

The news of Andre Smith’s death has elicited the basketball community’s outpouring of tributes and condolences. Coach Hoiberg said, “We are devastated by the loss of Andre, a talented player and an even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.” The Nebraska athletic department also said, “We are heartbroken by the news of Andre’s passing. He was a beloved member of our basketball family, and his spirit and energy will be greatly missed.”

Smith’s former teammates and opponents also used social media to express their shock and sadness. Many described him as a hardworking, humble, and caring person who always had a smile. They also praised him for his basketball skills and impact on the team’s success.

Conclusion

Andre Smith’s death is a tragedy for the Nebraska basketball community and the sports world. He had a great future in professional basketball and was prepared to create a name for himself. More than that, he was a loved son, brother, friend, and teammate whose kindness, excitement, and perseverance touched many people’s lives. As we grieve his death, let us celebrate his life and legacy and commemorate his memory by cherishing the moments we spend with our loved ones.

