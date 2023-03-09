What Happened To Sherri Keefer? Sherri Keefer Was Missing Since December

A 60-year-old lady who was reported missing and last seen in Brighton Heights has been discovered dead. On March 8, Pittsburgh officers reported that Sherri Keefer had been discovered dead. Her corpse was reportedly discovered on Bellevue’s Ohio River Boulevard, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Cause Of Death Of Sherri Keefer

The reason and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner, according to the police. No additional details were disclosed.

Information About Sherri Keefer

Two images of her were given by the investigators. She can be seen in one of the photos adorned with a purple coat that the police think she may have been wearing when they last saw her. On Wednesday, Channel 11 visited California Avenue and spoke with multiple locals working nearby and bystanders. Many poles as well as windows had flyers posted on them asking for help in locating Keefer. Nobody mentioned having previously seen Keefer. Outside of his place of work, Beerhalter has security cameras pointed at California Avenue. He informed us that officers had visited this week to examine his video.

He claims to have given the cops video footage showing two women walking together while holding coffees. One of them claims to be sporting a purple parka that resembles the one in the Pittsburgh Public Safety image. A spokesperson informed us that there is currently no new information, but added that Keefer was not the lady in the purple coat in the video. Many of Keefer’s friends have written to Channel 11 to show concern for her well-being. They inform us that Keefer is a mother and a partner. Robinson Township is where Keefer is from, according to public documents.

