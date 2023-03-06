Date And Location For Yearly PPV Announced For AEW Revolution 2023

Since its inception, AEW Revolution has been one of the promotion’s four yearly cornerstone pay-per-view events. The company’s president, Tony Khan, has formally stated that the fourth edition of the event will take place three months from now.

Location For AEW Revolution

Khan acknowledged that the 2023 edition of AEW Revolution will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, in answer to the first question posed to him. He made no mention of the event’s date, but the Wrestling Observer reports that it will take place on March 5th. Given that this Event has historically been broadcast during the first week of March.

The inaugural AEW Revolution event, from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, was held in 2020; this will be the first time it is performed on the West Coast. The second version of AEW was held in 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, the organization’s home base, as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the tour from continuing. The event was held this year at the Added Financial Field in Orlando, Florida.

In 2020, AEW Revolution Set Out On Its Adventure

The first AEW Revolution was held in 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic brought about a global halt. The Adam Page and Kenny Omega match versus The Young Bucks is the event from that evening most people recall. The “Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch” between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley, the major event of the following edition, is notorious for its botched conclusion. The main event of the 2022 edition was CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar battle.

With this past weekend’s bygone AEW Full Gear concert, the path to AEW Revolution was paved. With William Regal’s assistance, MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship in the main event of the programme. With that, MJF became the sixth person to win the AEW World Championship, making him the organization’s youngest champion ever.

The Acclaimed kept their World Tag Team Titles, and Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to win the Interim AEW Women’s World Title in other events from the past AEW Full Gear event. In other major news, former WWE Superstar Paige made her ring comeback as Saraya to defeat Britt Baker. Samoa Joe was crowned the new TNT Champion.

