What Happened To Georgina Beyer, The First Trans MP Of New Zealand

Georgina Beyer, a New Zealander who was the first publicly trans member of parliament and a steadfast supporter of LGBTQ rights, passed away at age 65.

Georgina Beyer’s Cause Of Death

Although she had long struggled with kidney disease, the reason for her death was not mentioned in reports of her passing. After suffering from end-stage renal failure for four years and needing daily dialysis, Beyer underwent a kidney donation in 2017. In palliative care, she passed away on Monday.

Georgina Beyer’s Political Career

Beyer, an ex-s** worker, actor, and drag queen, served as mayor of Carterton, a small town on New Zealand’s North Island, for several years before being chosen to serve in the national government in 1999. Until 2007, she was a Labour MP. She was honored as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit by Queen Elizabeth II in 2020 for her contributions to the rainbow community. She was well-known for her role in decriminalizing prostitution and advancing the legalization of homos**ual marriage and civil unions.

Georgina Beyer’s Life Before Politics

Her parents, Noeline and Jack Bertrand welcomed Georgina Beyer into the world in 1957. Lieutenant Colonel George Bertrand, her grandpa, inspired the choice of her name. At birth, Beyer was designated as a boy. In December 1958, her mother gave birth to a second child, who was given up for adoption. During this second pregnancy, Beyer was sent to reside with her grandparents on their Taranaki farm. By 1962, her parents had separated. Beyer spent some time in Australia and went through a horrific incident of s**ual assault in Sydney in 1979.

Because she was unable to get assistance from the police, she began to consider a future in politics. She started looking for acting jobs upon her arrival to New Zealand, and her efforts paid off in 1987 when she was nominated for a GOFTA award for best women performance for the TV play Jewel’s Darl. Beyer had gender-affirming surgery in 1984. Beyer joined the gay nightlife in Wellington, first performing as a singer as well as a drag queen and subsequently as a s** worker. She started working as a radio presenter after relocating to Carterton in the Wairarapa.

