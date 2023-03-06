Who is Simon Majumdar Wife?

Simon Majumdar has a wide range of interests and is well-known as a chef, author, and TV host. His insatiable appetite for new experiences and exotic cuisine has taken him all over the world. In addition, he has travelled to most of the United States’ individual states.

Chef Majumdar’s work in the printed word has been pretty fruitful as well. Eating for Britain and Eat my World are just two examples of such books. Appearances on shows like “The Greatest Thing I Ever Ate” and “Cutthroat Kitchen” are highlights of his television career. Get the scoop on Simon’s wealth and wife Sybil.

Simon Majumdar is Married to wife Sybil Vilanueva

In 2010, Simon and his wife Sybil Villanueva allegedly met in Brazil. Backpacking around South America was one of Chef Majumdar’s many quests to try out different foods. When it comes to her citizenship, Sybil is a dual citizen of the United States and the Philippines. Having met the previous year, Simon and Sybil tied the knot immediately.

It was obvious that there was instant attraction. So that he and Sybil could be together, Simon ultimately decided to move to America, Sybil’s home nation. Simon and Sybil will be celebrating 11 years of marriage in 2021. The couple does not yet have any offspring.

Net worth, income sources

The sum of Simon Majumdar’s wealth is the result of his many lucrative side hustles. To begin with, he is a well-known critic and writer for Time Out LA’s food section. In addition, his literary output has earned him a respectable income. As of right now, three of his books are available to the public.

Bestseller cookbook by celebrity chef Simon Majumdar, Discovering America With My Fork is the debut cookbook and memoir by chef and author Simon Majumdar.

His book “Finding America with My Fork” sells on Amazon for $9. Conferences where Chef Majumdar is asked to speak also contribute to his income. In addition to his usual fare, Simon occasionally treats his audiences to cookery demos. Beyond that, he also throws exclusive dinner parties for notable people.

His time spent working on television has provided him with additional revenue. On the Food Network, he is a well-known face. During the years, he has made guest appearances on various food-related television programmes, including Tournament of Champions, Supermarket Stakeout, Guy’s Grocery Games, and Good Eats. According to reports, Simon makes roughly $50,000 per season of Iron Chef America that he appears on. In 2021, it is estimated that chef Simon Majumdar will have a net worth of $70,000.

Weight Loss and Bio

Now 57 years old, Simon was born on April 7, 1964, in Rotherham, United Kingdom. We discovered that Majumdar is of a multiethnic background. His mother, Gwen, is of Welsh ancestry, while his father, Pratip, is an Indian immigrant who settled in the UK. Simon was one of five siblings.

Majumdar mentioned his family’s culinary legacy during an interview. Simon’s Twitter feed serves as a fascinating diary of his efforts to shed pounds. In 2015, he almost returned to his weight before leaving on his trip overseas, losing only 10 pounds.

Read Also: Date And Location For Yearly PPV Announced For AEW Revolution 2023