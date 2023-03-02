Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2

Stassi Schroeder and husband Beau Clark have revealed they are expecting their second child. The couple announced their pregnancy in a series of adorable Instagram images. They already have a 2-year-old daughter named Hartford.

The former Vanderpump Rules star said she was expecting a child on March 1 and revealed the news by posting a selfie of herself holding her belly while her boyfriend, Hartford, lay next to her. Baby #2, you have my undying affection.

Beau shared two pictures on social media to mark the occasion: one of his expanding family gazing at an ultrasound image, and another of him standing next to Stassi and putting his palm on her belly.

The 42-year-old father of two said in the post’s caption, “Yeahhhhhh, we were completely concealing the Bump.” The snapshot showed the couple and their soon-to-be-expanded family looking at a sonogram image. The next thing you know, Beau is putting his hand on Stassi’s tummy as she proudly embraces her baby bulge.

The presenter of the Straight Up With Stassi podcast updated her listeners on why she had kept her pregnancy secret.

“I feel so free now that my pregnancy is out there,” the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram that day. “It seems like I’ve spent the past several months in a cave. I haven’t talked to or seen a lot of my friends and family lately since I’ve been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) ever since my pregnancy with Hartford was disclosed and I had no control over it.”

“So I’ve been keeping this as confidential and under wraps as possible,” she explained. “My burden has been lifted; the secret is no longer hidden. Simply said, I am really ecstatic. This is something I’ve desperately desired.”

Katie Maloney, one of Stassi’s previous co-stars on VPR, said with a bunch of red love emojis, “I’m so pleased!!” Lala Kent added, “Congrats!” during this time. Similarly, Scheana Shay replied, “Congratulations!!!!!,” again with a red heart emoji, to the news that Give Them Lala Beauty had been founded.

Stassi Schroeder Clark, Beau Clark, Hartford, Pregnant

Stassi and Kristen Doute were let go from the Bravo TV programme after eight seasons when one of their former co-stars, Faith Stowers, accused them of reporting her to the police for making up a theft allegation. And as Faith said in an Instagram Live she did in June 2020 about her experience on the programme, the event was ultimately what led to her departure from Vanderpump Rules.

The letter of apology that Stassi sent after being fired was rather extensive.

“It is crucial that I continue to accept ownership for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” she said in an Instagram post. “I am not the same person I was back then, and I feel deep sorrow and remorse for the pain I caused.”

She also expressed regret to Faith personally. This greeting is also for my former castmate, Faith Stowers. “Despite my best intentions, I acted irrationally when my feelings were hurt by something that transpired among our mutual acquaintances. At the time, I was oblivious to the potentially disastrous outcomes that may have resulted from my actions. I feel terrible about what I did to Faith. I am sorry, but please do not feel obligated to forgive me.”

Read Also: Busy Philipps joins the cast of Mean Girls Musical