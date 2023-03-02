Who is Matthew Kuhnemann wife?

Matthew Paul Kuhnemann is a well-known Australian cricketer. He was born on September 20th, 1996. He was awarded a rookie contract for Queensland in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons before making his List A debut for Cricket Australia XI in the 2017–18 JLT One-Day Cup on October 8, 2017. In June of 2022, he made his first appearance on the international stage with the Australia cricket team.

Career of Matthew Kuhnemann

Kuhnemann was born in Brisbane, but his family relocated when he was young, and he spent his formative years on the Gold Coast, where he was a student at The Southport School. He started playing cricket when he was 10 years old, and when he was 17 years old, he made his first grade debut with the Gold Coast Dolphins. In 2014, he was an integral part of the TSS team that won the First XI GPS Premiership. This triumph is the one that he cherishes the most as a highlight of his time spent in the youth ranks of the sport.

In preparation for the 2017–18 JLT One-Day Cup, Kuhnemann was selected to play for the Cricket Australia XI team. In the 11th game of the competition, which was played against New South Wales, he played his first cricket match at the List A level. After bowling five overs, he captured his maiden wicket in List A by getting Kurtis Patterson out caught behind the wicket. In the second innings, he batted 11th for Cricket Australia and scored 14 runs off 13 balls. Nevertheless, he was the one who was stumped, which meant that they fell short by 93 runs in their run chase.

On February 1, 2019, he became the first player to represent the Brisbane Heat in Twenty20 competition during the 2018–19 Big Bash League season. On February 17, 2021, he debuted in first-class competition for the state of Queensland in the Sheffield Shield season of 2020–2021.

Kuhnemann was included in Australia’s One-Day International (ODI) team for their matchup against Sri Lanka in June 2022. On the 16th of June 2022, he made his One-Day International (ODI) debut for Australia at Pallekele, where he took two wickets.

Who is Matthew Kuhnemann wife?

Matthew Kuhnman’s wife is a hot issue right now, and people are continually looking for more information about him and his girlfriend. We have been unable to confirm his marriage or relationship status, but because he appears to be solely focused on his cricketing career at the present time, we will assume that he is single for the time being.

Read Also: Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2