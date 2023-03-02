Ryuho Okawa: Founder Of Happy Science Religious Group, Died At The Age Of 66

According to sources familiar with the situation, Ryuho Okawa, the creator and CEO of the religious group Happy Science, passed away on Thursday at the age of 66 from an undisclosed cause.

Who Was Ryuho Okawa?

Okawa, who was born in Tokushima Prefecture in western Japan in 1956, began working for a significant Japanese trading firm after earning his degree from the University of Tokyo. In 1986, he started Happy Science, according to the company’s website.

Okawa later founded the Happiness Realization Party and ran unsuccessfully in the 2009 House of Representatives election in the Kinki district under the proportional representation system.

Happy Science

According to its website, Happy Science, a new age organisation that draws inspiration from “all the various religions,” has over 700 branches and temples as well as 10,000 missionary homes spread across 166 different nations.

According to the company’s website, Okawa wrote numerous works, including “The Laws of the Sun,” which has sold one million copies.

