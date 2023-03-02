How did Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber Birthday?

Celebrating another trip around the sun with the help of his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Justin Bieber is having a good time marking this milestone. On Wednesday, to commemorate Justin’s 29th birthday, the creator of Rhode posted a touching tribute to him on social media with the message, “29 never looked so lovely.”

“Happy birthday to one of your dearest and dearest friends! There is no way that language could ever do justice to everything that you are. She said this in the post, which also contained adorably cute pictures of the pair as well as an old picture of the singer when she was only a tiny child.

Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber’s Birthday

In her concluding remark, Hailey, who is 26 years old, wished everyone “more love, more pleasure, more travel, more amazing cuisine, more experiences, more peace, and most of all more fun.” The supermodel was recently featured on the cover of the Australian edition of Vogue Australia, where she talked about her favourite part of the couple’s relationship in an interview with the singer of “Ghost.”

“My favourite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have,” Hailey said to Justin, who just postponed the last dates of his Justice World tour. “My favourite thing about being married is the camaraderie I feel we have.”

You are without a doubt the very best friend that I could ever hope to have. There is no one else I would rather spend more time with or engage in any activity with.

The two individuals discussed some intimate aspects of their vacation to Hawaii in February, during which they went to honour their close friend and professional surfer Kelia Moniz on the occasion of her 30th birthday. Following an engagement that took place in July 2018, the couple tied the knot in a courtroom in New York City two months later, and they have just just celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. After exchanging more private vows with one another almost a year earlier, the couple decided to have a larger ceremony in South Carolina in the company of their immediate family members and close friends.

In an episode of his Seasons docuseries that aired in the year 2020, Justin said that the prospect of spending the rest of his life with Hailey “just makes it so much more enjoyable.” It was the first time in my life that I experienced genuine feelings for another person, as Hailey explained it. I simply knew that regardless of the outcome when things seemed to be going in the wrong direction for a bit and we decided to go in opposite directions.

