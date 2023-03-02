How did Emma Rowland die?

At around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a pickup truck was driving through an intersection when it collided with a young lady whose car was parked there. The victim was a Graham resident who worked at a primary school.

At approximately 7:20 in the morning, Emma Leigh Rowland, 20, was driving north on Lindley Mill Road in a 2004 Toyota Corolla when her vehicle was struck by a 2021 Ford F-550 that was travelling east on Moores Chapel Cemetery Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Rowland was crossing the intersection of Moores Chapel Cemetery Road at the time of the collision. Rowland was a victim of the accident and passed away at the site.

According to the Highway Patrol, the person operating the Ford, Alex Michael Millager, 35, of Siler City, did not stop when required to do so by the stop sign located at the junction. Millager did not sustain any injuries.

According to the statement made by the Highway Patrol, neither impairment nor speed is thought to have been a significant factor in the crash.

There will be a meeting between the investigators and the District Attorney’s office in Alamance County. Millager is now being investigated for criminal activity.

For close to three hours, the junction was off-limits to traffic.

According to a prepared statement released by the Alamance Burlington School System, Rowland worked at Eastlawn Elementary School as an instructional assistant in the kindergarten and second grade classrooms.

“Described by her principal as a team player who was always positive and student-centered, Ms. Rowland was a graduate of Alamance Burlington Early College High School and began working for ABSS in April 2021,” the statement said. Ms. Rowland was a team player who was always positive and student-centered, the statement said.

On Tuesday, counsellors were present at the school, and they will be there again on Wednesday. According to the statement, parents are urged to inform their children that school counsellors are accessible at any time should they feel the need to speak with one.

