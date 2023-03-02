Chris Toothaker’s partner, Leslie Griffin, shared the sad news of his demise on March 1st, 2023. Chris operated Toothaker Landscape and was well-known for his wit, brilliance, hard work ethic, charming personality, and steadfast devotion to his friends, family, and community. Chris had a profound and long-lasting effect on the people in his life.

Who was Chris Toothaker?

Chris Toothaker, who was born on April 26th, 1990, went to the Maine School of Science and Mathematics and eventually graduated in 2008. Chris’s natural abilities in these areas would be invaluable to his professional success. He was happiest when he was outside; he frequently went hunting, skiing, and doing other manual labour. Chris was an extremely daring person who sought thrills wherever he went.

At the tender age of 23, Chris established Toothaker Landscaping, which rapidly became his greatest personal accomplishment. He and his close colleagues worked hard to build a thriving firm in the fields of landscaping, snow removal, and excavation, and they succeeded by consistently exceeding their customers’ expectations. Chris was a hard worker who was dedicated to his clients, but he was also caring and devoted to his friends and family.

Chris Toothaker died

Chris had an unusual habit of unexpectedly visiting acquaintances and relatives. The people around him felt deep affection and camaraderie after even just a few hours with him during these brief trips. Chris was an excellent person who left an impression on everyone he encountered because of his commitment to his career and his passion for his family and friends.

Chris Toothaker died: What was his cause of death?

Owner Chris Toothaker of Toothaker Landscaping enjoyed widespread renown as an expert landscaper. The circumstances surrounding his death are yet unknown. The news serves as a sobering reminder of the precarious nature of life and the importance of savouring every precious minute spent with loved ones. Chris’s life will have an everlasting effect on those who knew him, and his legacy will encourage and inspire future generations of landscapers. Our deepest condolences are extended to Chris’s loved ones at this time.

Obituary and Funeral Arrangements

On March 4, 2023, at 1:00 pm, a memorial ceremony for Chris Toothaker, owner of Toothaker Landscaping, will be place at the Stetson Funeral Home in Brunswick. The funeral home’s address is 12 Federal St. At the memorial ceremony, Chris’s loved ones and friends will be able to say their final goodbyes. The funeral will be followed by a gathering at Bolo’s Kitchen and Burger Bar, where those who attended may pay their respects and share stories about Chris. Those who knew and loved Chris will be able to express their condolences and be there for his loved ones at this time thanks to the memorial service.

