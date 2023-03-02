One of the most well-liked judges on Britain’s Got Talent, Alesha Dixon is well-known for providing constructive criticism in a kind manner while yet being honest with the contestants.

In addition to her role as a judge on the popular ITV show, the ex-member of the band Mis-Teeq also balances her time as a busy mother, designer of children’s clothing, and author of books for young readers.

So, how many offspring does the TV star, who is now 43 years old, have? Who exactly is this Azuka Ononye that she is paired with?

Who is Alesha Dixon’s partner Azuka Ononye?

Azuka Ononye is a professional dancer and model from the United Kingdom. She is 41 years old.

There are rumours that Azuka has worked as a backup dancer for artists such as Tinie Tempah and Alexandra Burke on The X Factor. The two first became acquainted in 2012, and Alesha later disclosed their meeting on an episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, saying, “I was kind of playing hard to get for about a year.”

“And then I had the foot procedure, and I couldn’t walk, and he was basically sleeping on the floor looking after me every day,” she said. “And then I had the operation.”

Just then, while I was staring at him, I thought, “That is, for better or for worse, isn’t it?” Because I was sitting on the sofa, I could not even climb the stairs, so I looked over and saw that he had moved to the floor to sleep. If he can carry me to the restroom, then I know I’ve found the one.

It is widely thought that he and Alesha married privately in 2017, and Azuka is frequently referred to as her spouse by many sites.

During an appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show Christmas Special in December 2017, Alesha referred to him as her “beautiful husband AZ,” despite the fact that a wedding has never been officially announced. On the other hand, the celebrity did not have a wedding band on at the time.

How many children do Alesha and Azuka have?

Together, Alesha and Azuka have given birth to two girls; their names are Azura and Anaya.

Alesha announced the birth of her daughter Azura Sienna Ononye on her 35th birthday, which occurred on October 7, 2013. Azura Sienna Ononye was born in October 2013 and is now eight years old.

She thanked her followers on social media for their kind birthday wishes, writing, “Thank you for all of your great birthday greetings!” I’ve been given the most incredible gift in the entire world… The last week saw the arrival of my daughter, Azura Sienna. I am overjoyed and excited beyond measure:) x.’

She responded to the comments of many of her fans who were surprised by the unexpected birth by saying, “It appears rapid since I was concealing it for so long!!! When the final episode of Britain’s Got Talent aired, I was in the sixth month of my pregnancy!

