Darren Till was cut from the UFC after losing three matches in a row.

Darren Till has made it public that he has asked to be freed from his contract with the UFC, but he has pledged to compete for the promotion again in the future.

After formerly challenging for the welterweight championship, Till has now been eliminated from title contention after suffering defeat in each of his most recent three and five of his most recent six bouts. It has now been announced that the British fighter requested to be removed off the UFC roster. In a tweet, he said that he, Dana White, and Hunter Campbell were “still as cool as f***.”

“I approached the UFC with the request to be removed so that I could focus on resolving some other issues for the foreseeable future. They graciously agreed to release me from my contract, which is something I am grateful for. I have some major intentions to carry out, but even after that I won’t be moving away.”

After winning his first four fights in the promotion, Till was able to challenge the reigning champion Tyron Woodley for the championship in 2018. Nevertheless, in the second round, he was knocked out by being strangled, and then in the following year, Jorge Masvidal brutally knocked him out.

Till got back on track by defeating Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision after moving up to the middleweight division, but he soon found himself on the losing end of a decision against Robert Whittaker. After that, the Liverpool fighter was knocked out by quick succession submissions from Derek Brunson and Dricus du Plessis.

After his most recent defeat, Till stated that he intended to take some time off from the cage and focus on his personal life. “It’s a rough life, and you don’t always get what you want,” he remarked. “It’s not always fair.” “I am 29 years old, I have been at the pinnacle of my sport since 2017, and I joined the UFC in 2015. Because I believe that now is the appropriate time to make this film, I am doing it right now.

“I’m not going to retire, and this is not a speech about retiring. At my age of 29, it would be ridiculous to consider retiring. On the other hand, I seem to be in a bit of a rut right now; I just can’t seem to get things right and things of that kind. It’s strange because when I’m in the gym and I’m sparring with some of the greatest guys in the world, I feel like I’m in my element. But when I go into the Octagon, I just can’t seem to put things together.”

