Mandalorian Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

At least we know Mandalorian season three is coming, which is fantastic news for Mando and his adorable muppet companion fans. Now we just have to wait.

Even though there is a steady trickle of Star Wars spin-offs coming out, including Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka, The Mandalorian is still one of the galaxy’s most enduring favourites.

The official release date has been set for March 1, 2023, by Disney. From that moment on, new episodes will air every Wednesday.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Cast

Pedro Pascal will return to the role of Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian on whom the entire series is based, as Disney previously revealed (presumably with help from stunt doubles Barry Lowin, Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder).

It’s good news that Baby Yoda (grogu, whatever), who is currently in high demand, will return for more galactic exploits as well! Glad they were able to secure that deal.

The Mandalorian Season 2

Katee Sackhoff, who portrays Bo-Katan Kryze, is one significant return that has been verified. She said the character has “unfinished business” during the Star Wars celebration reveal panel.

As suggested in the trailer, this ominous warning might allude to a dispute between Bo-Katan and his erstwhile ally Din Djarin over ownership of the Darksaber.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Plot

The series’ official summary states: “The Mandalorian’s explorations of the Star Wars galaxy resume. Din Djarin, formerly a lone bounty collector, has reconnected with Grogu.

While this is going on, the New Republic tries to steer the galaxy away from its troubled past. As he travels with Grogu, the Mandalorian will run into previous friends and meet fresh adversaries.

Is Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Is Out?

The plot will be focused on Mandalore, the spiritual home of Din Djarin and his fellow helmet-wearing warrior knights, and it promises plenty of Grogu action (literally, judging by the beast he Force-throws out of a tunnel).

Conflicts with Katee Sackhoff’s returning Bo-Katan Kryze are expected to arise.